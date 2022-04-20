Two North Hill women are facing charges for reportedly getting into a fight with each other inside a local pet store.
New Castle police reported that Mirina Edana Silva, 35, of East Hillcrest Avenue, and Olivia Marie Farah, 24, of Park Avenue, got into the altercation that became physical following a cell phone call around 5:30 p.m. April 5 inside Critter Corner on Wilmington Avenue.
The tussle caused dog treats to spill on the floor and the women were hitting each other with a metal three-tiered shelf that also was damaged, according to a police report. The police reported watching the fray on store surveillance video.
Police entered to find the front entrance of the store in disarray. Silva reportedly told police that she told someone on the phone that the store smelled of feces, but Farah thought Silva said it was she who smelled. The two women put down the items they were buying and got into the fight.
The disturbance caused damage to nearly $100 worth of dog treats.
Both women were charged Wednesday with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct and will be sent summonses to appear in court. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty.
