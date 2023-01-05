A North Hill woman is facing charges for reportedly driving over a fire hose while New Castle firefighters were using it to fight a house fire on Wallace Avenue on New Year’s Day.
New Castle police charged 42-year-old Sherice L. Brothers of Boyles Avenue, who reportedly damaged three 100-foot fire hoses while firefighters were still at the scene around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
According to a criminal complaint, the fire destroyed a house at 311 E. Wallace Ave. and left a family homeless. While firefighters were battling the fire, a black Chevrolet Malibu ran over the hoses twice, damaging the hoses and the couplers that held them together. The car then continued east at an increased speed and ran over another section of hose and its coupler and became stuck on the hose, the police reported.
The car then turned toward an alley and struck that hose a second time. The car couldn’t proceed through the alley because it was blocked by a ladder truck that was being used on the fire, the report said.
The fire officials reported to the police Brothers, who was driving the car, traveled along an area lined by several fire vehicles, multiple sections of fire hose, and where numerous firemen were walking while fighting the blaze. They noted the area was well lit.
One firefirghter reported Brothers was confronted about driving through the area and she became agitated and said the fire department should pay for the damage to her vehicle, the complaint states.
Brothers is charged with criminal mischief, reckless driving and disorderly conduct. She will be issued a summons to appear in court.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.