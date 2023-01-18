A Beaver County woman is facing charges for reportedly bouncing more than $12,000 worth of personal checks when buying gift cards at a local supermarket.
Neshannock Township police on Tuesday filed 10 counts of bad checks against Taylor Vidmar, 28, of Shippingport.
The manager of Giant Eagle on Wilmington Road reported Vidmar had been in the store numerous times between Nov. 6 and Dec. 6 and bought gift cards using personal checks. Her purchases totaled $12,667.39, according to a criminal complaint.
Vidmar tried to use a personal check in the store again on Dec. 7 to buy more gift cards on Dec. 7, and employees tried to stall her while they called the police, but she left before the police arrived, the manager reported.
The total amount owed to the store, including fees, is $12,968.
The store had sent Vidmar a certified letter on Dec. 26, informing her of the bad checks and instructing her on how to repay the store.
As of Jan. 12, she had not attempted to contact the store or repay any of the money, the police reported.
Vidmar was sent a summons to appear in court on the charges.
She is considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
