A Bessemer woman is facing charges after her vehicle struck a house and she left the scene, borough police reported.
Bessemer police arrested Hayleigh Loralyn Kerr, 26, of 17 Fifth St., in connection with the accident that occurred just before midnight Nov. 27. Charges were filed against her Monday.
A witness told police that Kerr's car swerved into the left lane of North Main Street and hit three mailboxes, nearly missing a utility pole, and hitting a house at 15 N. Main St., according to a criminal complaint.
Police said she had walked away from the crash and they found her sleeping behind a local business in the middle of a field. She told police that she left because her license is suspended, the car was not hers and it had no insurance. She failed three sobriety tests, according to the report, and she consented to a blood alcohol test.
Kerr is charge with two counts each of driving while under the influence, careless driving and duty to give information and render aid, and one count each of driving on roads laned for traffic, driving while her license is suspended and not having required financial responsibility.
She will be sent a summons to appear in court on the charges.
