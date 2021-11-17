A South Side woman is facing charges after her vehicle crashed into a church in Mahoningtown two months ago.
New Castle police reported that Katlynn Lee Clair Gilmore, 19, of 1121 Sciota St., was driving under the influence of alcohol on Sept. 25 when the 3:30 a.m. collision occurred. They filed the charges against her Nov. 11.
According to a criminal complaint, Gilmore was driving a silver Kia Rondo that struck the Church of the Genesis at Mahoning Avenue and Cedar streets after shearing off a nearby utility pole at the base.
Police reported that the impact caused heavy structural damage to the north side of the church, the complaint states.
Police said Gilmore suffered a knee injury and possible other trauma in the crash. Her vehicle was towed.
She was taken by ambulance to UPMC Jameson Hospital, where she consented to a blood alcohol test, which showed levels of narcotics and a blood alcohol level of 0.199 percent, according to the court papers.
Gilmore is facing four counts of driving under the influence, including DUI as a minor, two counts of disregarding traffic lanes and accident damage to unattended vehicles, and one count of careless driving.
She will be issued a summons to appear in court on the charges.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
