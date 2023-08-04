A North Hill woman is facing charges after she reportedly stabbed a man in the back, causing him to be hospitalized with a collapsed lung.
New Castle police reported that Malayka Demone James-Masters, 27, of Garfield Avenue, also tried to shoot 40-year-old Michael Cuffie with a gun loaded with .38-caliber hollow-point bullets.
He was transported to UPMC Jameson with his stab wound, and the hospital reportedly was on lockdown as a result of the July 22 incident, according to a criminal complaint filed against James-Masters.
She was arrested Wednesday in connection with the reported domestic dispute that reportedly occurred at her home. Her 16-month-old child who was in the house at the time was turned over to a family member, the report said.
James-Masters told police at the scene that she and Cuffie had gotten into an argument and he grabbed her by the neck. She said she fired a shot from her handgun but didn’t know if she shot him. She said she knew she had stabbed him in the hand and in the back, police reported. In a later interview with police, she told officers that during her struggle with Cuffie, she also bit him in the hand.
Cuffie told police they were struggling over his getting his cell phone, and that he did not strike, kick or choke her. He said he called her a name and she fired a shot at him, and he didn’t know she had a gun. He said she was about to fire a second shot and he grabbed the gun.
He said she ran to the kitchen and got out two knives and as he went to leave, she stabbed him in the back and his thumb was cut. He said she tried to stab him a second time and he ran out the back door and fell. He said he was having trouble breathing and drove himself to the hospital, the complaint states.
The police found two kitchen knives and a Ruger handgun in the back yard of her apartment, they reported. They also located a magazine loaded with five hollow point bullets.
James-Masters is charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, simple assault and harassment. She was arraigned by District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson, who released her on an unsecured $50,000 bond, pending her preliminary hearing.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
