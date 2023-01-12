A Hubbard, Ohio woman has been arrested for reportedly hitting a woman with a chair and knocking her unconscious.
State police took Janice Lynn Cercone 41, into custody on Thursday in connection with a domestic disturbance that was reported to have occurred around 8:15 p.m. Jan. 3 in the Fredericks Mobile Home Park in New Beaver Borough.
According to a criminal complaint against Cercone, a man who lives with the reported victim told troopers he came out of the shower and found Cercone on top of his girlfriend, striking her in the head and face.
He tried to intervene and stop the assault and suffered scratches on his arm, the police reported.
The woman, who told police she had nasal surgery as a result of her injuries, said Cercone had caught her off guard and struck her in the head, knocking her unconscious. She said as she was regaining consciousness, Cercone continued hitting her in the head and face. She said she believes Cercone initially struck her with a wooden dining room chair.
The police said they observed a broken chair in the residence.
The woman reported she had several nose and facial fractures and a ruptured eardrum as the result of the reported attack. Her medical records were released to the state police, the report said.
Police reported they found two grams of suspected crack cocaine in Cercone's purse.
Cercone is charged with two counts each of aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment, and one count each of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
She was arraigned by District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright, who set her jail bond at $75,000. She was freed on bail.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
