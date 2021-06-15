A Scott Township woman is in the Lawrence County jail for reportedly stabbing a man during an argument in a hotel room.
Shenango Township police arrested Justice Marie Watt, 25, of 870 Brownhome Road in connection with the incident, which sent the man to the hospital with a puncture wound to abdomen, police said.
According to a criminal complaint, the disturbance occurred around 10:45 a.m. Saturday at a motel in the 2600 block of New Butler Road. The man who was stabbed called the police and reported it and said that Watt had left with her grandmother in a white Ford F-150 pickup truck.
Police arrived to find the man at the room bleeding with a shirt wrapped around his abdomen. He said that Watt had pulled out a pink knife with a 4-inch blade and stabbed him, according to the complaint.
Police said Watt was arrested at her home and they retrieved the knife from a brush pile where Watt told them she had thrown it.
She is charged with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault. She was arraigned by District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright, who committed her to the jail on a $10,000 bond. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
