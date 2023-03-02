A South Side woman has been arrested for reportedly cutting a man in the hand with a knife and pouring bleach in his eyes.
New Castle police say Tameka Moore, 42, of the 1400 block of Randolph Street, was in a domestic dispute with the man when the incident escalated around 10 p.m. Wednesday.
According to a criminal complaint, the man reported Moore poured bleach in his eyes. Police entered the house to find various items laying on the floor, the report said. A white powder covered multiple rooms in the home and on the man and the police found an empty bleach bottle in a hallway, they reported.
The man told police that Moore attacked him with a knife and cut his left hand. He said Moore then threw bleach at him, covering his face with it. His t-shirt also had bleach stains on it, police said.
The man refused medical treatment.
Moore was arrested and is charged with aggravated and simple assault and harassment. She was arraigned by District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson, who committed her to the Lawrence County jail on a $25,000 bond.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
