A Mahoningtown woman is in the Lawrence County jail, accused of stealing a purse from a woman's shopping cart.
Shenango Township police arrested Georgia Morocco, 28, of North Cedar Street apartments, in connection with the theft that reportedly occurred around 7:30 p.m. June 19 in the Giant Eagle on New Butler Road.
Two witnesses in the store told police they heard a woman yelling for help and saw a woman taking a purse from the woman's shopping cart.
Both witnesses said they confronted the woman, later identified as Morocco, as she was getting into a vehicle with the purse. They stopped her from leaving and she threw the purse on the pavement and ran into the woods with another woman, the report said.
The police spotted Morocco emerging from the woods near the former Flowline building, and she did not have on shoes and her legs were scratched.
The police detained her in the jail on two bench warrants for a previous retail theft offense.
She is charged with robbery and theft in connection with the purse incident. Her arraignment is pending by District Judge Rick Russo.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
