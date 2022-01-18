A South Side woman is facing charges for reportedly punching a woman about 50 times in the face.
New Castle police arrested Dasia Alaye Taylor, 25, of 1610 Hamilton St., in connection with the incident that was reported to have occurred around 1 p.m. Jan. 10 on Pin Oak Drive.
Police received a report that a woman was being assaulted and a man was videotaping it.
The reported victim told police that she was attacked over a Facebook dispute, according to a criminal complaint.
The woman told police she met with Taylor to settle the dispute and Taylor grabbed her by the hair and punched her repeatedly in the face, the report said.
The responding officers also reviewed the videotape of the incident, the report said. The video showed Taylor continuously punching the woman in the face, kicking her in the left knee, and stomping on her head multiple times. She also held her to the ground and spat in her face, then kicked her in the face again, the report said.
Taylor is charged with aggravated assault, intimidating a witness, simple assault and harassment. She was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed her to the Lawrence County jail on a $10,000 bond. Suspects are considered to be innocent until proven guilty.
