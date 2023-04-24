No injuries were reported Saturday when a woman reportedly shot a pistol outside of a North Mercer Street tavern after hours.
New Castle police charged Bobbie Lynn Grove, 25, of East Washington Street, in connection with the gunfire that reportedly occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the 100 block of North Mercer Street.
According to a criminal complaint, callers to 911 reported a woman, identified by police as Grove, shot the gun once then put it in her purse.
A witness told police she fired the gun at a group of people.
An officer found a 9 millimeter handgun in her purse, with one round in the slide and one spent casing, according to the court papers.
Police said the gun has no record of sale and it was not reported stolen. The police also confiscated 5.3 grams of marijuana from Grove’s purse, the report said.
Grove is charged with carrying a gun without a license, recklessly endangering other people, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
She was arraigned by District Judge Rick Russo, who confined her to the Lawrence County jail on an $80,000 bond.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
