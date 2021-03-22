A woman involved in a domestic argument is accused of spitting on an officer who responded to a call about it.
New Castle police were called to the 700 block of Carlisle Street on the city's North Hill around 11:55 p.m. Saturday where they found Holly Theresa Feather, 35, of that address, involved in a dispute with a man who also lives there.
When police ordered Feather to go into another room to diffuse the argument, she yelled and spit in the officer's face, according to a criminal complaint. As the police tried to arrest her, she fought with them and had to be pinned against the wall to be handcuffed, the report said, and she had to be forcibly removed from the house. Police reported that she would not walk and they had to drag her to their cruiser, and that while outside, she was screaming profanities in a residential neighborhood.
Officers reported that they had to place Feather in a restraining chair because she continued to be combative.
She is charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and harassment. She was arraigned Sunday by District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright, who released her on her own recognizance.
