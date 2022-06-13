A woman who reportedly assaulted a man with a brick locked herself in an apartment and required the city's fire department to enter the room.
New Castle police arrested Margaret Ann Black, 41, after she locked herself inside her North Mercer Street apartment following a domestic dispute and assault, according to a criminal complaint. The incident was reported to have occurred around 1 a.m. Saturday at the downtown Castleton Apartments.
A man reported he and Black were arguing and Black slapped and punched him multiple times, the report said. As he tried to walk away, Black picked up a brick from the pavement and hit him with it, injuring his left forearm, he told police.
The man was able to break away and she locked herself inside her apartment with a deadbolt and refused to open the door for the police, they reported. The building maintenance staff was unable to access the apartment, and the police summoned the New Castle Fire Department for assistance.
A police officer tried to force the door open with a ram but was unsuccessful, the paperwork states.
The firefighters entered the apartment by using breaching tools. When they entered with the police, Black was standing in the living room and struggled with officers as they tried to arrest her.
While she was handcuffed and en route to the police cruiser, Black stepped on an officer's foot, kicked him and grabbed his private area and squeezed, the report said.
She shouted obscenities while en route to the station, the officers reported, and because of her continued violent behavior, she was placed in a restraint chair at the police station.
Black is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, simple assault, resisting arrest, indecent assault and harassment.
She was arraigned by District Judge Rick Russo, who committed her to the Lawrence County jail on a $30,000 bond. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty.
