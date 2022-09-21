A Lower East Side woman is wanted by police accused of smoking crack cocaine while her child was in her care.
New Castle police charged Taylor Nicole Palombaro, 30, of Fern Street, following an incident that occurred around 2:15 a.m. Sept. 13 at her residence.
Police were called to her house by a man who reported a domestic dispute between him and Palombaro. The police arrived to find both individuals in the middle of the street, according to a criminal complaint. Palombaro was shining a flashlight onto the street, and the man told police she was looking for her pipe after he had thrown it there and smashed it.
He told officers he arrived at the house and found Palombaro smoking crack cocaine and he took her pipe, the report said. He gave police a plastic bag containing three suspected Xanax pills he said belonged to her. He said he arrived there to find a 4-year-old child alone with her while she was smoking, police reported.
Police said the child appeared to be unharmed and they were contacting Lawrence County Children and Youth Services. They also reported the incident to Childline.
Palombaro had walked away from the house while the officers were questioning the man.
She is charged with endangering the welfare of children and possession of a controlled substance and a warrant has been issued for her arrest.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
