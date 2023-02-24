An East Side woman is facing charges for reportedly stabbing a man in the arm with scissors during a dispute.
New Castle police arrested Cheyanne Danielle Perkins, 29, of East Lutton Street, in connection with the incident reported to have occurred around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.
According to a criminal complaint, the police were called to Perkins’ house where a man who said he was Perkins’ ex-boyfriend told police Perkins stabbed him three or four times with scissors. The police said the man refused medical treatment at the scene.
Perkins is facing two counts of aggravated assault and one count of simple assault in connection with the incident. She was arraigned by District Judge Melissa Amodie, who confined her to the Lawrence County jail on a $5,000 bond.
Perkins also is facing drug-related charges filed against her June 30 last year.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
