A Mahoningtown man was taken to a Youngstown hospital Wednesday after police say he told a woman to stab him during an argument, and she obliged.
New Castle police reported that Brandon Mackievich, 30, of 309 Newell Ave. was stabbed in the chest at his home around 2:30 a.m., after he and two friends had returned from a local tavern. His accused attacker, Samantha S. Thompson, 35, of 213 Industrial St., is facing charges in the incident.
According to a police report, a woman called and reported a stabbing, and when police arrived, Mackievich was in the garage behind his house, sitting in a chair, bleeding from a chest wound.
Mackievich told police he was working on a four-wheeler in the garage when a tool slipped and punctured his chest. He was taken to UPMC Jameson Hospital, then flown to St. Elizabeth’s Youngstown Hospital. His condition was unknown Thursday afternoon.
A witness told police that she, Thompson and Mackievich were in his garage when he pulled a knife from his pocket and told Thompson to stab him with it. She said that Thompson stabbed him in the chest, then he ordered her to leave. The witness said he took the knife back and put it in his pants pocket.
Thompson told police the incident occurred while she and Mackievich were arguing.
Thompson was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment. She was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed her to the Lawrence County jail on $100,000 bond.
