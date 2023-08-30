An East Side woman is facing charges for reportedly ordering and placing her four children in an alley behind her estranged husband's vehicle as he was preparing to back up and leave.
The children are between ages 1 and 6, according to a New Castle police account.
New Castle officers arrested Kaitlyn Taylor, 24, of Cunningham Avenue, as a result of the reported domestic dispute and the reported endangering of the children. She fought police as they took her into custody, according to a criminal complaint.
The police were called to an address in the 200 block of East Lincoln Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Sunday where the man told police Taylor was sitting behind his vehicle and wouldn't let him leave.
Police, who said Taylor was living in another state, reported the husband was trying to leave his residence and was parked in an alley behind his house. Taylor was standing about six feet behind his SUV and he was already inside the vehicle with the motor running, prepared to back out of the alley, police said.
The officers at the scene asked Taylor to move because she was obstructing the private drive and public alley. At that point, she ordered her four children to sit on the ground between her and the SUV, the report said. Police said she also physically tried to place her children on the ground there, putting them in potential danger.
Police advised Taylor she was under arrest, and she was holding her 1-year-old in her arm and pulled away from the officers. She was ordered to release the child and she continued to pull away and refused. As one officer cuffed her right arm, she squeezed the baby until he screamed and cried. An officer had to pry her fingers from the child to arrest her, according to the report.
She then struggled with the officers and became deadweight, nearly pulling them to the ground, the complaint states.
The police lifted her and placed her in the police vehicle and the four children were released to their father, the report said.
Taylor is charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of children and one count each of resisting arrest, obstructing highways and disorderly conduct.
She was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, and was freed on bail from a $5,000 bond.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
