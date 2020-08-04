A North Hill woman is facing charges after she left her two babies unattended in a vehicle while she and a friend got manicures in a salon, according to New Castle police.
They have charged Dana J. Yerage, 26, of 228 E. Laurel Ave. in connection with the incident that was reported to on June 23, around 6 p.m. in a parking lot at a salon on Wilmington Avenue.
Lawrence County Children and Youth Services took custody Yerage's children, ages 15 months and two months, at the scene, according to a criminal complaint filed against her with the charges.
The woman who was with Yerage is not facing charges.
The police said that woman, who owned the car, allowed them to search the vehicle and officers found a crack pipe in Yerage's diaper bag.
Yerage was released and is charged with one count each of endangering the welfare of children and possession of drug paraphernalia.
She will receive a summons to appear in court for an Aug. 26 preliminary hearing on the charges.
