An Ellwood City woman was arrested Wednesday for reportedly making threatening phone calls to Ellwood City police officers.
Nichole Marie Benincase, 35, of 404 Wampum Ave. around 9 p.m. Wednesday phoned the Ellwood City Police Department and yelled, calling individual officers names and threatening them and telling them to watch their backs, according to a criminal complaint.
Benincase also had reportedly posted a Facebook video to the Ellwood City police Facebook page titled, "Caution, Someone has a hit out on you. You're a real threat to them. Use your discernment." She also sent threatening messages to two officers via Facebook messenger, the report said.
The police went to her apartment to arrest her and she struggled with them as they tried to handcuff her, the report said, and she kicked a table while officers were escorting her out of the residence.
She is charged with aggravated assault, stalking and resisting arrest. She was arraigned by District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright, who committed her to the Lawrence County jail on a $10,000 bond.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.