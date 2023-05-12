A woman who walked into Dave's Hometown Shop 'n Save in Ellwood City and tried to rob a store clerk is in custody.
Ellwood City police arrested Nicole M. Carothers, 45, of River Road, Ellwood City, in connection with the incident that was reported around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the store on Pittsburgh Circle.
A store clerk reported to police a woman approached the cash register, showed a gun in her waistband and demanded all of the money from the register. The worker refused, and the woman left the store.
Police reviewed surveillance video and saw her at the counter. They viewed an exterior camera on a nearby business and saw her enter an alley driving a dark blue Ford Fusion with a license plate on the front bumper.
The police spotted the car going north on Fifth Street at Wampum Avenue and heading into Koppel Borough toward her residence. The officer went to her house and arrested her. Her car was impounded at the police department garage.
Carothers is charged with robbery, carrying a gun without a license, terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person.
She was arraigned by District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright, who committed her to the Lawrence County jail on a $100,000 bond. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated by a court.
