A Chicago woman is accused of fraudulently obtaining prescription medication from an Ellwood City pharmacy.
Ellwood City police reported that Keeyonna Rayshonna Clark, 26, was arrested for similar reported offenses in three cases in Butler County last month.
Police in Butler county contacted an Ellwood City officer with information that Clark had been obtaining prescription narcotic and asthma medication fraudulently at the CVS Pharmacy in Ellwood City, according to a criminal complaint. The police in Butler Township have also charged Clark for similar offenses at various pharmacies in Butler County. Their investigation showed that saw medication that had been for her also at the Ellwood City pharmacy, the report said.
The Butler Township police found Clark's vehicle at the Hampton Inn in Butler Township and they arrested her. She is currently in the Butler County jail with multiple sets of charges pending against her.
Her charges in Lawrence County include two counts each of forgery and tampering with records, acquisition or obtaining possession of controlled substances by misrepresentation and procuring drugs for oneself by forgery. A warrant has been issued for her arrest on those charges.
