NEWS STAFF REPORT
An Edinburg woman is wanted in connection with the break-in of a home on New Castle’s East Side.
New Castle police have charged Stacy Lynn Mason, 33, of 205 Penny Lane, Apt 38, Edinburg, in connection with the incident that was reported to have occurred around 9:36 a.m. Jan. 15 at a house in the 800 block of Vogan Street.
According to a criminal complaint, the homeowner reported to police that he was at a store when he received a notification on his phone that his house alarm had been triggered. He said he went home to find the back door open. He said that drawers had been pulled out and were on the floor.
Police reported that the homeowner’s cell phone showed a man and woman entering the house through the back door around 9:36 a.m. and they walked into the kitchen and out of sight of the camera. The camera then showed both parties leaving the kitchen through the back door, police report. The female was carrying a gold box and what appeared to be a jar containing change.
The owner, after viewing the video, identified the woman as Mason, police said.
He said he hadn’t talked to her in several months, but she had sent him a Facebook message that morning saying she wanted to go and see him and she asked him for $10 because she didn’t have gas money, he reported. He told police he did not answer the message right away.
The homeowner also told police that a neighbor reported seeing three people in an older-model black car in front of his house and the back windshield of the car was broken out and was covered with plastic.
Mason is charged with burglary, theft and receiving stolen property, and a warrant has been issued for her arrest.
