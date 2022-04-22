A Pulaski Township woman is facing charges following a March 20 accident where she reportedly was drunk driving with a child in her vehicle.
Pulaski Township police have charged Rhonda June Dehaven, 42, of 2857 Marr Road, in connection with the accident that occurred around 6:40 p.m. March 20 in the 2100 block of Marr Road.
According to a criminal complaint, the police reported that a gold 2004 Mercery Grand Marquis sedan was partly off the road in the northbound lane facing south, stuck in the mud.
Police said an unopened alcoholic beverage was in the car, and they detected the smell of an alcoholic beverage, the report said. An 8-year-old in the front seat was without a safety belt.
Dehaven told police she had swerved to avoid a deer and lost control of her car. Police said she failed field sobriety tests and was taken to the hospital for a blood alcohol test. A hospital report showed her blood alcohol level at 0.21 percent.
Dehaven was charged Monday with two counts of DUI, one count of having a blood alcohol count or greater of 0.02 as a second offense, two counts of failure to use safety belts, one count of recklessly endangering another person, and careless driving.
She was sent a summons to appear in court on the charges.
