A new club has been created for the Ellwood City Area School District.
In its constitution, the mission of Wolverine Barkery is to build an understanding of business management, money skills, cooking skills and other life skills.
It is open to all students in grades 7-12 at Lincoln Junior-Senior High School, including students with any physical, mental, or emotional disabilities, with preference given to those in the Life Skills support class.
The club was started and sponsored by Lincoln High School life skills/autistic support teacher Mandie Szakelyhidi.
“Mrs. Szakelyhidi is an amazing teacher, and is always creating new transition activities for our students so they can be successful upon graduation from high school,” said Leslie Gleghorn, district special education administrator.
Szakelyhidi said the club will start out as a dog treat business in order to teach the students social, money management and other business and life skills.
“I was looking for an authentic way to teach our students more life skills in the school setting,” Szakelyhidi said. “We are opening it up to our high school teachers to purchase from us first, and then we will see where we can take it.”
