Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday vetoed a wide-ranging voting reform bill passed by the General Assembly on Friday, citing his objection to provisions that would have expanded voter ID.
“I think that the people of Pennsylvania, in general, do not want to see voter suppression in Pennsylvania," he said. "We don't want to be Arizona or Texas or any Florida or any of the other states. We believe our democracy is important. We want people to be able to vote."
Wolf also used his line-item veto, available for budget bills, to reject a provision that would have added funding for the Auditor General to establish a bureau to audit elections.
Wolf said he’s not completely opposed to the idea of expanding audits of the election, but he didn’t want to authorize an effort that could be used to perpetuate lies about the credibility of the election results.
“The concern I had was that this was going to be another effort to re-litigate the 2020 presidential election, I think eight months on, let's move on,” he said.
Republican legislative leaders called Wolf’s veto “an out-of-touch move” and pointed to polling data showing that most voters support the concept of voter ID. A Franklin and Marshall College poll released this month found that 74 percent of those contacted said they approved of voter ID — that included 95 percent of the Republicans surveyed and 47 percent of Democrats who participated in the survey.
“Governor Wolf was asked on several occasions to participate and provide input in the process, but he instead opted to defend the national Democrat's party line and kowtow to special interests by crying foul to voter suppression in the media rather than rolling up his shirt sleeves and coming to the table for the people of Pennsylvania,” Senate President Pro Tem Jake Corman, R-Centre County, and Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward, R-Westmoreland County, said in a joint statement.
House Bill 1300 would have required voters to show identification every time they voted. The legislation also would have required counties to provide voters with voter registration cards that could be used to satisfy the ID requirements and would have allowed voters to use other ID, such as a driver’s license. Under current law, voters only have to show ID the first time they vote at a polling location.
The voter ID provisions were lumped into a much larger election reform bill that would have also allowed counties to begin preparing mail-in ballots for counting earlier, set rules for how and when counties can operate drop boxes for people to vote with mail-in ballots without using the mail, require counties to document when voters have to wait more than 30 minutes to vote and to come up with a plan to correct the wait times when they exceed that 30-minute threshold.
Audit bureau line-item veto
Wolf’s move to use his line-item veto for a $3.1 million portion of the auditor general’s budget came after Republicans in the General Assembly announced that they’d increased the funding to pay for a bureau of election audits.
Auditor General Tim DeFoor, a Republican elected during the 2020 election, has maintained that he doesn’t believe his office has the authority to audit elections.
State Rep. Seth Grove, R-York County, the chairman of the House state government committee, said that DeFoor’s predecessor as auditor general Eugene DePasquale had conducted audits of the state’s election system.
“Between 2016 and 2019, former Auditor General Eugene DePasquale provided needed oversight of our elections by auditing numerous aspects of the 2016 election, showing the office has the ability to audit elections. Why the governor would take away that oversight from the state’s top watchdog is beyond me,” Grove said.
Republicans will have little interest in continuing to negotiate with Wolf on the audit bureau after the governor used his line-item veto to reject the provision on Wednesday, said Jason Gottesman, a spokesman for House Republicans.
“The funding for the Bureau of Election Audits was a negotiated and agreed-to part of the budget deal. By line-item vetoing that portion, it shows the governor cannot be trusted to keep the promises he makes,” Gottesman said.
Democratic lawmakers had urged to use his line-item veto on the election audit bureau funding and welcomed his move on Wednesday.
“We take election integrity very seriously and welcome the governor’s decision to reject costly and duplicative election audits inspired by lies and conspiracy theories,” said House Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton, D-Philadelphia.
