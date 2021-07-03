By John Finnerty
CNHI Harrisburg Bureau
Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday vetoed Senate Bill 618, anti-vaccination legislation that would have barred vaccine passports and limited the powers of the secretary of Health.
Wolf said “this harmful legislation would eliminate the Department of Health’s ability to respond to future matters of public health resulting in the spread of infectious diseases and gravely endanger those vulnerable, as well as limit the tools necessary to conduct a coordinated public health response and save lives of Pennsylvanians during a pandemic.”
In his veto message, Wolf called the legislation “misguided and irresponsible.”
The measure had originally been crafted as a ban on vaccine passports. Wolf has repeatedly maintained that he’s had no interest in having the state develop vaccine passports.
Senate Republicans blasted Wolf’s veto.
“This bill had a very simple purpose — to limit government intrusion into people’s lives. Governor Wolf’s veto is a clear indication that he believes he knows best how to handle everyone else’s personal decisions — despite all evidence to the contrary,” said Senate President Pro Tem Jake Corman, R-Centre County, and Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward, R-Westmoreland County. “Pennsylvanians should never again have to deal with the consequences of one branch of government running roughshod over the civil liberties of its citizens. Although today’s veto comes as a disappointment, we will continue to work to protect the lives and livelihoods of Pennsylvanians and ensure state residents are not negatively impacted by government overstepping its bounds,” they said.
As the legislation worked its way through the General Assembly, lawmakers added language that would have limited the secretary of Health’s powers during public health emergencies. They also added to the list of entities that would have been barred from requiring people to prove they’d gotten the COVID vaccine in order to get service.
The legislation vetoed by Wolf would have barred state agencies, local and county governments, school districts and almost all colleges from requiring COVID vaccines, even as many colleges have already notified students that they must get vaccinated in order to return to campus in the fall.
During Senate debate on the measure, State Sen. Art Haywood, D-Philadelphia, said barring schools, colleges and government offices from requiring people to prove they’ve been vaccinated could contribute to a resurgence of COVID.
“What spreads in kindergarten,” he said, “spreads in the community.”
The measure is the latest in a series of political battles over the state’s COVID response between Republicans, who hold the majority in both chambers of the General Assembly, and the administration of Wolf, a Democrat.
Lawmakers passed legislation asking voters to decide whether the General Assembly should be allowed to end public health emergencies. In the May primary election, that measure was approved by voters and the General Assembly then passed resolutions ending the governor’s COVID emergency, while extending a number of regulation changes that had been enacted under the governor’s expanded powers during the emergency. Wolf ended most mitigation measures on Memorial Day, except for the mask mandate for unvaccinated people, which expired on Monday.
