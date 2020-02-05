Wolf unveils $36 billion spending plan for 2020-21

HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf unveiled a $36 billion spending plan for 2020-21 that calls for universal full-day kindergarten, a revamped strategy for cost-sharing for state police service and a $200 million scholarship program for students in the Pennsylvania System of Higher Education.
“This year, I believe we have an opportunity to make enormous progress towards delivering on that promise,” Wolf said in his budget address. “After five years of tough decisions and necessary investments, we have guided our Commonwealth out of crisis and put Pennsylvania back on a path to prosperity. But we have a long way to travel.”
The budget approved by the General Assembly last summer called for $34 billion in spending, but the state’s spending for 2019-20 exceeded that amount by almost $600 million, largely due to increased costs for human services programs and the state prison system, according to the governor’s office.
As a result, Wolf’s proposal would increase spending by 4 percent compared to what the state is projected to spend in the current fiscal year, but it would increase spending by 6 percent compared to the amount approved by the General Assembly last year.
UNIVERSAL KINDERGARTEN
Wolf’s spending plan would require that any school district that now offers half-day kindergarten would have to move to full-day kindergarten.
Roughly 22,000 of the state’s 121,000 kindergarten students are now enrolled in half-day programs, according to information provided by the governor’s office.
Districts that can’t afford the cost of renovations or other changes needed to meet the requirement will be allowed to apply for a waiver to the requirement as long as they provide a plan for how they will make the renovations to prepare for full-day kindergarten, according to information provided by the governor’s office.
NEW STATE POLICE FEE PLAN
Wolf is also proposing a revamped strategy for sharing the cost of local police services provided by state police. The governor has repeatedly sought, unsuccessfully, to get the Legislature to approve a plan to collect a fee from communities that don’t have local police and rely on state police for protection.
Rural lawmakers have opposed that effort, arguing that state police spend as much or more time helping larger communities with police departments as the agency does helping small communities without police.
The move to share the cost of state police service is fueled by concern over the amount of money for state police being taken out of the Motor License Fund, which is largely funded by gas tax.
Under the plan unveiled Tuesday, Wolf is now proposing that all communities would be levied a fee based on the amount of state police assistance they receive. Details of the plan weren’t immediately available Tuesday morning, but information provided by the governor’s office indicated that the fee would be calculated based on the population of the municipality, income levels and the costs of each state police station. While all communities will be charged a fee, communities without local police would be charged more than they would if they had local police, according to information provided by the governor’s office.
NEW SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM
Wolf’s budget also calls for transferring $204 million from the Pennsylvania Racehorse Development Fund to launch a program to help students pay for the cost of attending colleges in the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education.
Under the plan, dubbed the Nellie Bly Tuition Program, at least 25,000 students would get full-scholarships to attending one of the 14 colleges in the state system. The scholarships would be geared toward students in low-to-middle income families, with poorer students getting higher priority, according to information provided by the governor’s office.
The 14 colleges in the state system collectively enroll about 107,000 students, according to state data.
Students who benefit from the scholarship would be required to stay in Pennsylvania after graduation for at least one year for every year of scholarship aid they received. If a student who gets a Nellie Bly scholarship leaves the state too early, the scholarship becomes a loan that must be repaid.
OTHER PROPOSALS:
•Wolf’s budget also includes requests he’s made in previous years, such as a call for an increase in the minimum wage and a call for a severance tax.
•He’s also calling for the Legislature to tackle charter school reforms, including a move to set a statewide uniform tuition rate for cyber charter schools. Currently, cyber school tuition varies by school district. Wolf’s office estimates that his proposed charter reforms would save local school districts $280 million a year.
•Wolf is also calling for the General Assembly to approve a $1 billion increase in the amount available through the Redevelopment Capital Assistance Program to help pay for school building repairs to eliminate asbestos and lead programs.
