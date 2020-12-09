Gov. Tom Wolf has tested positive for COVID-19.
Wolf, who is 72, announced on Wednesday that he tested positive during a medical visit on Tuesday. He said in a statement that he is not exhibiting symptoms. Wolf also said he is quarantining at his home in York County but is continuing to work.
“As this virus rages, my positive test is a reminder that no one is immune from COVID, that following all precautions as I have done is not a guarantee, but it is what we know to be vital to stopping the spread of the disease,” Wolf said.
The second-term governor made his last public appearance on Monday when he urged residents to take seriously the public health recommendations intended to slow the spread of coronavirus. That appearance was during a virtual press conference at which no media was present.
The Department of Health announced that 8,703 new positive COVID-19 tests were reported on Wednesday. There were 5,852 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday, including 1,160 people in intensive care. The Department of Health noted that “most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older.”
In the Monday appearance, Wolf had warned that if the resurgence of the state doesn’t slow, he would consider new mitigation efforts to try to slow the spread of the virus.
Wolf has clashed repeatedly with conservative lawmakers over his handling of the pandemic including limits on occupancy inside businesses.
"If we don't slow the spread of this dangerous virus now, the reality is that COVID-19 will overwhelm our hospitals and our health care workers," Wolf said Monday.
He added that “very shortly, we will come back with more recommendations” about how to try to slow the spread of coronavirus and stem the tide of increased hospitalizations.
With that warning, businesses and lawmakers have been bracing for new restrictions and before Wolf announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19, House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre County, issued a statement urging the governor to refrain from implementing tighter business restrictions.
“Do not use your executive order pen to devastate lives and livelihoods. Government mandates will not cure COVID-19 and unilateral shutdowns will not create personal responsibility,” Benninghoff said. “I recognize we are facing a serious resurgence of COVID-19 and our health care systems are struggling to keep up with the increased demand; however, job-crushing, harmful government mandates are not the answer,” he said.
After Wolf announced that he had tested positive, Benninghoff, along with numerous other lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, released statements on Twitter.
"I wish Gov. Wolf a speedy recovery," Benninghoff said. "He and his family remain in my thoughts and prayers."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.