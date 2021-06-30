Wolf signs budget, touting historic school funding increase

Gov. Tom Wolf signed the state’s $40 billion 2021-2022 budget into law Wednesday, touting the plan for having the largest single-year increase in education funding.
“That’s a $416 million investment in high-quality education in every community. It shows all students that we care about their education and their future, reminds every mom and dad that Pennsylvania is invested in the success of their children, and will help the next generation of our kids to succeed in Pennsylvania, not in Texas, California or any other state."
Wolf had urged lawmakers to pass a budget that would increase education spending by $1.3 billion and moved the state to begin driving all state educational dollars through a funding formula established by the General Assembly.
Republicans said the spending plan increases funding for schools responsibly in order to avoid having to make cuts down the road once federal stimulus and rescue plan funding runs out.
“This budget takes into consideration lessons we learned from the Great Recession by ensuring we are responsible, not only with how we use federal stimulus money but also with the decisions we are making here today to put us on as solid fiscal ground as possible heading into those years when the stimulus money runs out and the threat of a fiscal cliff is real,” said state Sen. Pat Browne, R-Lehigh County, chairman of the Senate appropriations committee.
The governor said despite the historic increase in education spending, he doesn’t think the state is spending enough on schools, particularly when it comes to ensuring that poorer school districts get the funding they need to provide the same level of education as the state’s more well-to-do districts.
“It’s clear our funding doesn’t treat all students the same,” he said.
Part of the state budget provides $100 million divided between the state’s 100 poorest school districts, an initiative dubbed by proponents at “Level Up.”
While the largest share of that money goes to urban school districts — $39 million goes to the Philadelphia School District, the Allentown School District is due to get $6.3 million and the Reading School District is due to get $5.7 million — dozens of rural school districts are included in the 100 districts receiving Level Up funding, said state Rep. Mike Schlossberg, D-Lehigh County, who’d introduced legislation in April proposing the funding boost for the state’s poorest school districts.
In Pennsylvania, “a student’s ZIP code is the overriding factor in their success in life,” Schlossberg said. “This is a stain in our efforts to build a better Pennsylvania.”
Schlossberg said “the pain shared by these districts is bipartisan," with 78 of the 100 school districts getting Level Up funding being in areas represented by Republican lawmakers.
In addition to the Level Up finding, other funding increases in this budget include $200 million in new basic education spending, $50 million for special education, $30 million for early education, $20 million for Ready to Learn, $11 million for preschool Early Intervention and $5 million for community colleges. The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education will also receive the first $50 million of a $200 million investment in federal American Rescue Plan funds to help the State System rebuild and make public higher education more affordable for students.
