HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf wants to revamp how the state provides help to people who need protection and care from state agencies.
The Democratic governor signed an order Wednesday setting up a 25-member group that has three months to propose changes that will improve services to what's he's calling "vulnerable populations."
Wolf is also setting up the Office of Advocacy and Reform and will hire a child advocate for the new agency under his office.
He's directing agencies to try to reduce the number of people living in institutional settings, to improve how referrals are made for inspector general investigations and to mine state data to identify problems more quickly.
Wolf says the need for change was highlighted by some high-profile cases, including harm to children and older people.
