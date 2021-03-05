By John Finnerty
CNHI Harrisburg Bureau
Gov. Tom Wolf said Friday that while he relaxed some mitigation efforts earlier in the week, he has no immediate plan to follow the lead of some of his counterparts who’ve been moving to drop mask mandates and end other mitigation efforts.
Texas, Mississippi, Iowa and Montana have lifted their mask mandates. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has said that state's mask mandate will remain in place until April 9, but expire then.
One year after the discovery of the first coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania, Wolf said there a light at the end of the tunnel with the growing availability of vaccines, but it's too soon for a victory lap.
“It’s like a marathon. You don’t run a marathon and then quit 100 feet short of the finish. No, you run through the tape. That’s what I want to do here,” Wolf said, adding that the federal government has been urging states “don’t take your foot off the gas.”
Since the first cases were announced last March 6, there have been more than 944,000 confirmed or probable cases of the virus and more than 24,200 deaths attributed to it.
On Monday, Wolf announced that he was lifting an order requiring people to quarantine or get a COVID test upon return from out-of-state travel. He also relaxed the limits on indoor crowds, now set at 15 percent of capacity, regardless of venue size, and outdoor events, now limited to 20 percent of the venue’s capacity.
"I want to get back to whatever the new normal is. We don’t know exactly what that is, but I want to make sure we do it safely," he said.
Wolf made his comments at the tail-end of a press conference held following a tour of a vaccination site at a pharmacy near Harrisburg, an event intended to highlight the administration’s commitment to ensuring vaccines reach the state’s vulnerable populations.
Jocelyn Konrad, chief pharmacy officer for Rite-Aid said that 250 of the chain’s stores in Pennsylvania offering COVID vaccines. As the vaccine distribution has gotten underway, “significant barriers to vaccine equity still exist,” Konrad said.
Offering vaccine in pharmacies with few other vaccine providers is one way to close the “equity gap,” she said.
Wolf noted that his move to direct the state’s allocation of Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses to school personnel reflects this commitment because the state is prioritizing those who work with young children and those enrolled in special education programs.
The state is expected to get 94,600 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that will be administered to teachers through vaccine clinics set up by the state’s regional intermediate units beginning next week. Another 30,000 doses will be distributed across the state through pharmacies which will are intended for child care workers.
Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said Thursday that state officials have been warned that the state likely will get little or no Johnson & Johnson doses over the following two weeks but that by the end of March, a bigger allocation will be on the way.
The Biden Administration on Friday said that the first 4 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be shipped to the states on Sunday. Another shipment of 16 million doses will be shipped to states by the end of the month, according to the White House.
More than 868,000 people have been fully vaccinated in Pennsylvania so far, according to the state Department of Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.