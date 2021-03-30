Wolf says state considering how quickly to expand vaccine eligibility

By John Finnerty
CNHI Harrisburg Bureau
Gov. Tom Wolf said Tuesday his administration is considering how quickly it should move to expand COVID vaccine eligibility to all adults while acknowledging that many other states have already moved to do so.
Ohio and West Virginia, among neighboring states, have already opened vaccine eligibility to everyone 16 or older. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday opened eligibility to everyone over 30 and plans to make eligibility available to everyone 16 and older next week.
Asked if there was something that made Pennsylvania different and prevented it from opening eligibility as the other states have done, Wolf said, “We’re not. We just haven’t decided what we’re going to do yet. As you point out, it’s not just a few states, it’s most states in the country have done that. And every state in the country is expected to do that, according to the president’s requirement, by May 1. So, I think it's something we’re talking about it right now.”
Wolf said the state’s move to provide vaccine doses to school employees should be wrapping up this week. State officials have previously said that after the teacher vaccination immunization effort, the vaccine distribution would move to give priority to front-line workers and first responders.
While New York, Ohio, and West Virginia have moved to make the COVID vaccines available to all adults, New Jersey and Maryland are still limiting who can get the vaccine.
Maryland is limiting vaccine eligibility to those 60-and-older, those with certain medical conditions, health care workers, teachers, law enforcement and front-line workers -- grocery store workers, public transit employees and food production workers.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has announced that beginning Monday eligibility in that state will expand to include everyone 55 and older as well as: those who work in communication, laundry services, sanitation workers, contractors -- including plumbers, electricians and HVAC technicians; utility workers, those who work in higher education and librarians.
Currently, New Jersey, like Pennsylvania, limits eligibility to those 65 and older, along with those with certain medical conditions. New Jersey also makes some others eligible, including workers in a number of fields including school workers, first responders, health care workers, workers in long-term care facilities, transportation workers, hospitality workers, election workers, social service workers and workers in food production and agriculture, clergy, and court workers.
State data shows that thus far, just under half of the doses of COVID vaccine administered in Pennsylvania have gone to senior citizens.
About 38%t of doses administered have gone to people under 50 -- people who are otherwise eligible due to medical conditions, working in health care, or as teachers -- even without the state fully opening vaccine eligibility.
President Joe Biden on Monday announced that he believes that by April 19, 90% of Americans will be eligible for the COVID vaccines.
Wolf said that he’s been tracking the supply of vaccines coming to the state and the projections about what will be coming.
“My back of the envelope, Excel spreadsheet calculation is that by the end of April, early May, we should be at a point where we should have enough vaccine to have come through the system to satisfy everyone who wants at least the first dose of vaccine,” Wolf said. “The Biden Administration started out with the idea that everybody would be eligible by May 1. I think he did that with some confidence that there would be the beginnings of enough to satisfy the demand that’s out there,” Wolf said.
Wolf spoke to reporters after touring a drive-through vaccination clinic on the campus of Harrisburg Area Community College.
The clinic provides vaccinations to 1,600 people in its first week and is scheduled to provide another 3,000 vaccine doses this week, said Phil Guarneschelli, president of UPMC Pinnacle.
“A drive-thru clinic allows us to safely increase the number of people we can vaccinate,” Guarnaschelli said. “It’s also helpful with those with mobility issues and it sports social-distancing,” he said.
