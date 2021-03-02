Wolf says new vaccine creates 'unusual opportunity' that could allow state to begin vaccinating teachers

By John Finnerty
CNHI Harrisburg Bureau
Gov. Tom Wolf said Tuesday that his administration will unveil its strategy for using the state’s allocation of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Wednesday.
Wolf noted that the arrival of the one-dose vaccine provides “an unusual opportunity” that could allow the state to begin vaccinating teachers and other front-line workers.
Lawmakers have been pressing Wolf to begin vaccinating teachers in order to speed up the move to reopen schools for in-person instruction statewide.
Wolf acknowledged that members of a legislative task force on vaccine distribution he’d created have endorsed the idea of giving COVID vaccines to teachers.
Speaking to reporters at a press conference on COVID relief grants for restaurants, Wolf said there is broad consensus in favor of trying to make COVID vaccines available to teachers and other front-line workers.
“We’re really looking at the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, we have an unusual opportunity with that because it’s a one-dose vaccine,” he said. “There are some really important front-line workers who, I think, and I think the task force believes on a bipartisan basis, should be included in that. Like teachers, and not too far down the road, like child care workers, police and fire. Grocery store workers. Bus drivers. We want to do that as quickly as possible. We’ll make the formal announcement tomorrow,” Wolf said.
Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam told lawmakers in a budget hearing last week that state officials had resisted moving teachers into the group allowed to get vaccines — which now includes health care workers, seniors and those with medical conditions that make them more susceptible to serious illness if they get COVID — out of concern that there wouldn’t be enough vaccine to ensure they’d be able to get shots even if they state approved it.
The state is expected to get about 94,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week, state Rep. Tim O’Neal, R-Washington County, a member of the vaccine task force said in an email to other lawmakers about the task force’s meeting.
The Department of Health and the governor’s office didn’t respond on Tuesday when asked to confirm the number of doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine the state will get.
However, Lindsey Mauldin, a senior advisor in the Department of Health told reporters that the state is getting 506,280 doses of vaccine this week, up from 406,500 doses last week.
Wolf didn’t provide any detail about what his plan will entail and members of his administration repeatedly declined on Tuesday to shed any light on the subject other than to say that an announcement is forthcoming.
“I can confirm that the legislative task force is currently having conversations on this topic. We do not have further details at this time,” Wolf’s spokeswoman Lyndsay Kensinger said Tuesday afternoon.
The development comes as research suggests that the early focus on vaccinating elderly residents, particularly those in nursing homes and long-term care facilities has paid off.
The American Health Care Association, the trade group representing nursing homes, released a report Tuesday revealing that new federal data shows that the number of COVID cases in American nursing homes is now at its lowest point since the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services began tracking it last May.
Recent CMS data shows that nursing homes have seen an 82 percent decline in new COVID cases among residents since the peak during the week of December 20 of last year when there were more than 30,000 new resident cases. In the same period of time, community cases in the general population dropped by 46 percent, showcasing that vaccines are having an impact in protecting the elderly population in nursing homes.
The number of COVID cases in nursing homes is also now down 82 percent since December.
