Wolf says more COVID help is needed

By John Finnerty
CNHI HARRISBURG BUREAU
The $900 billion in COVID relief signed into law by President Donald Trump on Sunday is needed but doesn't go nearly far enough, Gov. Tom Wolf said Monday.
“More needs to be done to truly foster a sustained economic recovery," Wolf said. "The people and businesses hit hardest by this pandemic continue to struggle — including people who are unemployed, restaurant and bar owners and frontline workers. State and local governments are also desperately in need of aid to ensure that we can continue to provide the services our residents need."
Wolf said Congress should “immediately” begin planning a third round of relief.
The U.S. House was scheduled to vote Monday on a proposal to increase the direct payments to individuals from the $600 included in the COVID relief bill to $2,000 based on a demand by President Donald Trump. There was no indication the Senate would hold a similar vote.
Aside from the direct $600 checks to most Americans, the COVID portion of the bill revives a weekly pandemic jobless benefit boost — this time $300, through March 14 — as well as a popular Paycheck Protection Program of grants to businesses to keep workers on payrolls. It extends eviction protections, adding a new rental assistance fund.
The COVID package draws and expands on an earlier effort from Washington, the largest of its kind. It offers billions of dollars for vaccine purchases and distribution, for virus contact tracing, public health departments, schools, universities, farmers, food pantry programs and other institutions and groups facing hardship in the pandemic.
Americans earning up to $75,000 will qualify for the direct $600 payments, which are phased out at higher income levels, and there’s an additional $600 payment per dependent child.
The state Department of Labor and Industry has warned that while the relief bill extends unemployment assistance, people receiving unemployment will see an interruption in their benefits because of Trump’s delay in signing the legislation. About 500,000 Pennsylvanians have been getting unemployment assistance through these programs -- the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, for people whose normal unemployment benefits have run out, and the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program for self-employed and gig workers.
"The U.S. Department of Labor (US DOL) cannot issue guidance for the PUA and PEUC program extensions and required changes to the programs in the CARES Act Extension legislation until the bill is signed into law," according to a statement from the state Department of Labor and Industry. "Because states cannot begin implementing the programs and provisions in the new law until receiving US DOL’s guidance, PUA and PEUC claimants will experience several weeks between the time the program extension is signed into legislation and payments resume," according to the state agency's statement.
The COVID relief bill also extends the federal moratorium on evictions to the end of January. It had been set to expire on Thursday. In addition, the COVID relief bill earmarks $25 billion for rental assistance money that can be used to help people pay both their rent and utility bills. Advocates for the poor warn that thousands of Pennsylvanians are swimming in debt to both their landlords and their electric and heating companies.
An analysis by the National Low Income Housing Coalition estimated that as much as $850 million of that funding could be coming to Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania offered a rental assistance program after the first round of federal stimulus funding. That effort ended up providing only about one-third of the assistance that the state had originally allocated.
The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Authority said the program ended up providing $54 million to 16,515 households. House advocates have said that’s just a fraction of the anticipated need.
The National Council of State Housing Agencies commissioned a study that examined Census data and found that at least 240,000 families will be at risk of being evicted.
At the end of November, the state ended up shifting about $100 million of unused rental assistance to help cover state prison bills.
In Cambria County, 150 renters shared $393,000. There, one of the problems with the program was that it capped aid at six months even though the pandemic has been raging for nine months, said Rich Hudak of the Greater Johnstown Landlord Association, the county organization helping residents apply for the program.
Another issue is that despite the best efforts of social assistance groups to make sure that renters are aware that help is available, he thinks many people who could have benefited just didn’t know to apply for the first round.
“It takes a long time for these programs to get into the consciousness of the people they are trying to help,” he said.
At least 90 percent of the funds must be used to provide financial assistance, including back and forward rent and utility payments, and other housing expenses. Assistance can be provided for 12 months, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition.
Advocates for the poor have warned that overdue rent is just one of the issues facing cash-strapped Pennsylvanians. Filings submitted to the state Public Utility Commission show that utilities say they are owed close to $700 million in overdue electric and gas bills.
