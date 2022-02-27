Russian-sourced alcohol may soon be leaving state liquor store shelves.
Gov. Tom Wolf on Sunday wrote a letter to state Liquor Control Board chairman Tim Holden and board members Mary Isenhour and Michael Negra requesting the move in state-owned Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores in light of Russia's military attacks on Ukraine.
"I urge you to remove Russian-sourced products from stores and cease selling them as quickly as possible as a small show of solidarity and support for the people of Ukraine, and an expression of our collective revulsion with the unprovoked actions of the Russian state," Wolf said.
Wolf noted the products that should be targeted are Russian-sourced and not simply Russian-themed but produced elsewhere.
