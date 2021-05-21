Wolf renews COVID order in wake of vote limiting his powers

By John Finnerty
CNHI Harrisburg Bureau
Two days after state voters approved two Constitutional changes limiting his emergency powers, Gov. Tom Wolf signed his sixth emergency declaration in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that’s claimed 26,965 lives in the state.
Wolf acknowledged that the state has been making “significant progress” in fighting the spread of COVID but said he believes the declaration is still necessary because it provides tools to make administrative changes for state agencies to respond and for the state to get help to people who need it.
Under the constitutional changes approved by voters on Tuesday, this declaration will last 21 days instead of the previous 90.
Wolf’s announcement came shortly after the Department of Health announced that more than 50 percent of adults in Pennsylvania have been fully vaccinated.
“COVID-19 vaccinations have increased dramatically in recent weeks and we are making significant progress in the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Wolf said in announcing the renewal. “As previously announced, we are lifting all mitigation measures on Memorial Day, but we need just a little more time under this current disaster declaration to ensure that we do not risk valuable resources that will help Pennsylvania recover from the pandemic,” he said.
The move wasn’t a surprise. Lawmakers had been told Wednesday that Wolf would likely sign the renewal, state Rep. David Rowe, R-Union County, said. But due to the ballot questions approved Tuesday, unlike the prior five emergency declarations, each of which lasted 90 days, the new declaration only covers a 21-day period.
Wolf will need to get the General Assembly to approve any extension beyond that point due to a Constitutional change that was approved by almost 53 percent of voters on Tuesday.
A separate ballot question, which also passed with support from 53 percent of voters, gives the General Assembly the power to end an emergency declaration with a simple majority vote. Previously, the General Assembly needed to get a two-thirds supermajority to override a veto of the governor to end an emergency without the governor’s consent.
Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward, R-Westmoreland County, said that legislative leaders and officials in the Wolf Administration have already begun communicating directly and transparently due to Tuesday’s vote.
“Moving forward, the General Assembly will operate under the framework established with the recent constitutional changes approved by the voters on Tuesday, and will apply these changes to the governor’s renewal of the emergency declaration as we transition the state out of emergency status without jeopardizing federal dollars and to expedite the vaccine rollout,” Ward said. “As part of this transition, the governor will be handing over specific information to the General Assembly that has not been shared previously. These details are needed by the general assembly to take the necessary next steps to expedite the reopening of our state,” she said.
Lawmakers believe that 21-day period began Thursday with the signing of the emergency declaration even though the vote on the change to the state Constitution hasn’t been certified by the Department of State, Rowe said. State Sen. John Gordner, R-Columbia, also said that there is legal precedent indicating that changes to the Constitution take effect immediately after the election.
“We will continue to monitor vaccination rates and adjust mitigation orders accordingly. I have been in touch with the General Assembly regarding this extension, and we will continue to collaborate on the future of this disaster declaration and any future declarations that become necessary to help Pennsylvanians in the midst of an emergency,” Wolf said Thursday.
Wolf said that ending the disaster declaration would interfere with a variety of COVID-related efforts, including waiving the one-week waiting period for people to collect unemployment benefits, waiving regulations for license renewals for a number of professional fields, and it’s allowed the state to increase the number of providers available to offer COVID vaccinations, he said. The disaster declaration has also allowed the state to deploy the National Guard to help nursing homes deal with outbreaks and to help with COVID testing clinics, Wolf said.
The Wolf Administration has maintained that mitigation orders, including the state’s mask mandate, will remain in effect even if the General Assembly were to end the emergency declaration. The mask order is covered by a public health order issued by the Health Department. Wolf’s previously pledged to end the mask mandate when 70 percent of adults are fully vaccinated.
As part of the state’s effort to get to that 70 percent threshold, state officials on Thursday stressed that even people without health insurance can get vaccinated at no cost.
“Everyone has the power to take control of their health and protect themselves from COVID-19 with the available vaccines,” Pennsylvania Department of Health Acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson said. “The fact that they are free of charge makes getting vaccinated more attainable for both our youth and adults,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.