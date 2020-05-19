Wolf relaxing restrictions on real estate sales

HARRISBURG -- Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday announced he will allow real estate activity to resume statewide, right after he vetoed a bill that would have required him to do just that.
Wolf said he vetoed House Bill 2412 and two other bills that would have forced him to relax business restrictions because he considered them “an infringement” on his authority as governor.
Prior to Wolf’s move Tuesday afternoon, Pennsylvania had been the only state in the country barring real estate sales as part of its pandemic response, according to the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors.
He also vetoed two other bills that would have allowed counties to determine if they could reopen and would have relaxed the restrictions on car dealerships, lawn and garden stores, animal grooming, and barber shops and beauty salons.
Most of those businesses are allowed to operate in counties that have been moved to the state’s yellow phase of partially-reopened economies. Barber shops and beauty salons are among the businesses that are still closed statewide.
Minutes after announcing his veto, the governor released new guidelines that would allow real estate activity to resume statewide.
“We continue to review our policies and the scientific data to determine the safest approach for all activities in the commonwealth,” Wolf said. The real estate “industry impacts numerous types of businesses and Pennsylvania homebuyers who are in the process of, or considering, purchasing a home. It’s critical that these businesses, regardless of whether they are in red phase or yellow phase counties, strictly adhere to all appropriate guidelines and guidance,” Wolf said.
Republicans who hold the majorities in both chambers blasted Wolf for vetoing the legislation.
“The governor continues to arbitrarily choose who can thrive and who will fail,” said House Majority Leader Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster County.
In a combined statement, Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati, R-Jefferson County and Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman, R-Centre County, said that Wolf “continues to focus efforts on what we cannot and should not do instead of what we can do to get our economy moving again.”
The governor’s veto wasn’t much of a surprise. Even before the governor’s move, Republicans had suggested they anticipated the action.
In an interview Friday, state Rep. Garth Everett, R-Lycoming County, said that lawmakers thought Wolf might wield his veto pen and then relax the restrictions himself. The governor took a similar approach with the effort to allow online car sales, he said.
Wolf’s veto came after Democrats in the General Assembly had come out in support of relaxing the restrictions on real estate.
“We encourage you to continue to review ways in which industries might be able to safely open in a limited fashion, while maintaining the health and safety of their employees and customers,” the Democratic legislative leaders wrote in a letter dated Sunday. “Real estate services is one of those areas.”
In the letter, the Democrats said they would support Wolf’s move to veto the legislation but hoped he’d move to allow real estate activity to resume.
“We’ve been observing guidelines in other states and listening to constituent concerns,” said Brittany Crampsie, a spokeswoman for the Senate Democratic Caucus. “This is one industry that we believe can operate safely, if they are provided with clear guidelines from the Department of Health and CDC.”
The state’s new guidelines for real estate sales include:
•Property showings must be done by appointment and all present must wear masks.
•The number of people at a property showing must be limited to the real estate agent and no more than two others.
•During property closings, remote communication should be used as much as possible;
•And those traveling to property showings should travel in separate vehicles.
Previously, businesses and employees in the real estate industry were permitted to conduct limited in-person activities in counties in the yellow phase of the commonwealth’s phased reopening plan. Real estate sales were prohibited in counties in the state’s red phase of reopening.
