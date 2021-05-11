Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that crowd size restrictions will be relaxed effective Monday, two weeks before all mitigation measures, except the mask-wearing requirement, are to be lifted.
Under the new order, indoor events will be permitted to admit up to 50 percent of their normal occupancy limits and outdoor events will be allowed to admit up to 75 percent of their normal occupancy limits, beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Monday.
Crowd sizes have been limited to 25 percent indoors and 50 percent outdoors since early April.
With the change, professional sports teams will be able to increase the number of fans in attendance — the Philadelphia 76ers and the Pittsburgh Penguins will be able to increase their crowd size to 50 percent capacity for the NBA and NHL playoffs, respectively. The state's Major League Baseball teams — the Philadelphia Phillies and Pittsburgh Pirates, who play outside, will be able to host up to 75 percent of their normal stadium capacities.
“As more Pennsylvania adults get vaccinated and guidance from the CDC evolves, we can continue to move forward with the commonwealth’s reopening efforts,” Wolf said. “We recognize the significant strain businesses have faced during COVID-19 mitigation efforts. Throughout the last year and a half, we have seen businesses continue to put the safety of their patrons first and I believe they will continue to do so even with this capacity increase," he said.
Wolf announced earlier this month that mitigation measures will be eliminated on Memorial Day and that the state’s mask mandate will be lifted once 70 percent of adults are vaccinated. Since Easter, restaurants, bars, gyms and theaters have been allowed to operate at 75 percent capacity.
According to the CDC, as of Tuesday, 45.6% of Pennsylvanians over the age of 18 were fully vaccinated and 65.5% of Pennsylvania adults had gotten at least one dose of vaccine.
"While welcome, these most recent reopening announcements by the administration are arbitrary and continue to lack the speed, depth, and breadth necessary to help Pennsylvania families and small business job creators recover from this governor's unilateral and inconsistent economic shutdowns,” said Jason Gottesman, a spokesman for House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre County.
The new announcement comes after more than 20 Senate Republicans had criticized Wolf’s Memorial Day plan and asked that it be amended to relax the restrictions at the beginning of the holiday weekend rather than waiting for Memorial Day.
“We are not aware of any scientific standard or evidence that suggests that moving this timeline up a few days would present any serious risk to the health of and well-being of the people we represent,” 21 Republican senators wrote in a letter dated May 7. “However, we know from speaking to employers in our districts that getting an entire holiday weekend of business could serve as a springboard into a successful summer of recovery,” they added.
The Wolf Administration in its announcement noted that while the state is relaxing its crowd size limits, the state’s move would not bar local governments or businesses from keeping their size limits in place.
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney announced Tuesday that all mitigation measures in the city — with the exception of the mask mandate — will be relaxed on June 11. The mayor's announcement didn't specify when the mask mandate would be lifted.
“As we continue implementing our reopening plan as quickly as possible, the safety of Pennsylvanians remains at the forefront of our decision making,” Wolf said. “During the pandemic, all Pennsylvanians have worked collaboratively to stop the spread of COVID-19. We must continue that same mindset during our reopening efforts. I urge each eligible Pennsylvanian to get vaccinated to help protect your neighbors and loved ones as we work to safely reopen our beloved commonwealth communities,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.