BY JOHN FINNERTY
CNHI HARRISBURG BUREAU
As the White House unveiled an outline for states to follow in reopening their economies, Gov. Tom Wolf said he’s not decided when he intends to lift statewide stay-at-home and business shutdown orders.
Wolf, a Democrat, spoke to reporters before Trump’s announcement and while he didn’t offer a timeline, he made it clear that he’s not ready to embrace a widespread reopening of businesses.
“It is hard, it is devastating to the economy, no question about it, but letting this virus overwhelm the health care system and the ability of Pennsylvanians to resist it would be even worse for the economy,” Wolf said. “We are seeing real progress but I don’t think it’s time to declare victory.”
Trump on Thursday outlined broad guidelines for states to follow in relaxing their business shutdowns, while insisting that the decisions about when to relax those restrictions will be made by the governors.
Wolf on Wednesday announced that workplaces allowed to remain open despite a statewide business shutdown must adopt a variety of protections intended to limit the exposure of workers to coronavirus, including providing masks to employees and if they are open to the public, they must require customers to wear masks, as well.
Wolf closed schools and non-essential businesses statewide in March. He has already announced that schools won’t reopen this academic year.
The General Assembly this week passed legislation that would require Wolf to spell out a mitigation plan that would allow businesses to reopen if they can meet federal safety guidelines.
Wolf said he intends to veto that legislation and if a bill that passed the Senate — which would allow counties to decide to reopen businesses — also passes the House, he’ll veto that legislation as well.
Earlier Thursday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that he’s extending a statewide stay-at-home order until May 15.
Wolf’s stay-at-home order for Pennsylvania expires on April 30. The governor said he hasn’t decided if he will extend the order, but he added that he realizes there’s public pressure to begin setting a timeline.
“I don’t have any plans along those lines yet,” Wolf said. “Pennsylvanians need some certainty when we are going to be able to start to get back to life as we once knew it,” Wolf said.
Trump named U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey to the White House task force to lead the effort to reopen the economy.
Toomey, a Republican, said that because of the success of efforts to flatten the curve and slow the outbreak of coronavirus cases, Pennsylvania is ready to start relaxing the business restrictions.
“This week, I have spoken with local officials — Republicans and Democrats — from across Pennsylvania and one thing is clear: there are regions and sectors of our economy that can begin to reopen safely right now and not jeopardize hospital capacity,” Toomey said.
“There are businesses, located in areas with very few COVID-19 cases, that both rely on a low-risk workforce and can comply with CDC social distancing guidelines. I look forward to working with my colleagues on plans to gradually and safely enable these businesses to reopen their doors.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.