New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

Snow showers in the morning will give way to a mixture of rain and snow for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.