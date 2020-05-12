Wolf pushes back on counties threatening to defy shutdown order

HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf warned local leaders that he will withhold stimulus aid to counties if they defy his administration’s efforts to mitigate the spread of coronavirus by allowing businesses to reopen before the state approves the move.
The state Insurance Department on Monday also issued guidance warning business owners that they could find themselves without insurance coverage for activities they take while reopening before the state allows it.
Wolf blasted that local officials who are balking at cooperating with state efforts warning them they “need to understand the consequences of their cowardly act.”
Wolf also compared the fight against the coronavirus to a war and said that counties that refuse to enforce stay-at-home orders may undermine the success the state has had in slowing the spread of the disease.
“If one of us deserts, you’re not just injuring yourself you’re injuring us all,” Wolf said. “We can’t afford to have people deserting.”
Wolf said that any discretionary spending provided by federal stimulus aid will be withheld from counties that aren’t cooperating with state efforts.
Wolf’s announcement outraged lawmakers who said the governor should be communicating more with local officials about the state’s plan rather than threatening local officials for failing to follow the governor’s order.
“This is another example of tyrannical government making decisions to harm people,” said state Rep. Aaron Bernstine, R-Lawrence County.
Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman, R-Centre County, said that the governor’s move to threaten county leaders was disappointing.
“You can only govern if people want to be governed. The governor has lost the crowd,” Corman said.
While Republican leaders balked, the SEIU Pennsylvania State Council, which represents health care workers, expressed support for the governor.
“It is shocking and egregious that some politicians are looking to score political points by overturning public health ordinances and putting businesses, workers, and residents at even greater risk,” the union council said in a statement.
David Fillman, executive director of AFSCME Council 13, said that the Wolf Administration is trying to make decisions guided by the advice of scientists and medical professionals. Council 13 represents 65,000 government workers in Pennsylvania.
“We all want to get back to normal and reopen business but we must protect public health and safety above all,” Fillman said. “Reopening too soon or defying these measures only endangers people, especially vulnerable individuals.”
House Majority Leader Frank Dermody, D-Allegheny County, said the governor is being prudent in trying to relax the social-distancing restrictions carefully to limit the likelihood that there will be a resurgence of coronavirus.
“The governor is doing everything he must to lead us in this war against a deadly enemy. Pennsylvanians have made untold sacrifices and ending the fight now would betray all those efforts and weaken our defenses,” Dermody said. “Rash decisions made against the weight of medical advice will open the door for even more tragedy.”
Attorney General Josh Shapiro took to Twitter to point out that the courts have repeatedly concluded that Wolf has been acting within his authority as governor.
“They emphasized that the governor is ‘empowered to issue, amend and rescind executive orders, proclamations and regulations which shall have the force and effect of law,’” Shapiro said. “Further, the Supreme Court of the United States has also rejected a call to intervene.”
In addition to suggesting the state could withhold stimulus aid, Wolf also noted that eateries that sell alcoholic beverages would be at risk of losing their liquor licenses. He added that if a business tried to reopen in defiance of the state order, employees could refuse to return to work and continue to collect unemployment.
Wolf has already relaxed social-distancing restrictions in 37 counties — in north-central, northwestern and southwestern Pennsylvania. Twenty-four north-central and northwestern counties moved into the yellow phase of social-distancing restrictions last Friday. Thirteen southwestern Pennsylvania counties move into the yellow phase on this coming Friday.
But county leaders in south-central Pennsylvania counties, in particular, have rebelled, and announced that they intend to allow businesses to reopen within their borders, despite the fact that the state still lists those areas as being in the red phase, with the tightest social-distancing restrictions.
Wolf’s announcement on Monday was the first time that he’s suggested the state would take meaningful action against local officials who fail to cooperate with the state’s effort. Previously, Wolf has focused on making the case that people should be voluntarily complying with the state’s social-distancing orders.
The state police have issued 329 warnings to businesses that were allegedly violating the governor’s shutdown order, but only one citation against a business has been issued, according to the state police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.