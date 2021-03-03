By John Finnerty
CNHI Harrisburg Bureau
Gov. Tom Wolf announced that he’s pardoned 310 people, including 69 people included as part of a new program to grant expedited review to people convicted of nonviolent marijuana-related crimes.
“These pardons will give these 310 people a chance to put the conviction behind them, offering them more opportunities as they build careers, buy homes, and move on with their lives free of this burden,” Wolf said. “In particular, the nonviolent marijuana convictions-associated pardons have been expedited to make what was a years-long process now a matter of months.”
In addition to signing the 310 pardons, the governor denied 13 and held six pardons for further review. Since 2015, Wolf has signed 1,559 pardons, more than any other governor in more than 20 years. Since the inception of the Expedited Review Program for Non-Violent Marijuana-Related Offenses in 2019, the governor has signed 95 related pardons.
“The PA Board of Pardons has recently broken with administrative tradition by creating an expedited review process for certain pardon applicants convicted of low-level offenses,” said Brandon Flood, secretary of the Board of Pardons. “This has initially manifested itself in the form of BOP’s Expedited Review Program for Non-Violent Marijuana-Related Offenses. However, given the success of this program, BOP will soon be expanding this program to include other low-level, nonviolent/nonsexual offenses.”
Wolf announced the program to provide expedited review of pardon requests in cases stemming from marijuana-related convictions in 2019 shortly after he backed the idea of legalizing recreational use of marijuana.
Legislation to legalize marijuana use hasn’t moved in the General Assembly, due to opposition from Republicans who hold the majorities in both chambers.
Lawmakers unveiled a proposal to legalize adult recreational use of marijuana last week, though the measure has not been formally introduced as a bill yet.
That legislation would include a provision that would expunge prior marijuana possession convictions, said state Sen. Sharif Street, D-Philadelphia, who is one of the prime sponsors of that legislation. Proponents have argued that marijuana arrests have disproportionately targeted people of color even though the prevalence of marijuana use is consistent among people, regardless of ethnicity, he said.
