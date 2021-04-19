Wolf gets first dose of COVID vaccine

Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday got the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, less than a week after the state moved to expand eligibility for all adults.
"I was happy to wait until every Pennsylvanian who wants a vaccine was eligible to get my own," Wolf said. "I hope my vaccination sets an example for those who might still be considering getting a COVID-19 vaccine and encourages them to make the decision to make an appointment today to get vaccinated."
Wolf was given the Moderna vaccine, his spokeswoman Lyndsay Kensinger said.
Wolf, who is 72, has been eligible to get the COVID vaccine since the middle of January.
Governors in neighboring states have already been vaccinated, in some cases, for months. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan got the first dose of COVID vaccine on Jan. 18. Ohio Gov. Mike Dewine got the first dose of the COVID vaccine on Feb. 2. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo got the first dose of COVID vaccine on March 17. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy got the first dose of COVID vaccine on April 9.
President Joe Biden got the first dose of COVID vaccine on Dec. 21.
“I wanted to get the vaccine. I wanted to have that peace of mind. I also wanted to wait in line so I didn’t butt in line,” Wolf said. “Everybody in the state is eligible. Supply is increasing. There are places you can walk in and get the vaccine. So last week, I made the appointment.”
The governor said getting as many people as possible vaccinated will be an important step toward controlling COVID.
“This is the light at the end of our tunnel,” he said.
Through Monday, vaccine providers have administered 7,141,842 total vaccine doses as of Monday — 4.6 million Pennsylvanians have gotten at least their first dose of vaccine and almost 2.8 million residents are considered fully-vaccinated, according to the Department of Health.
The seven-day average shows that 97,100 people a day have been getting vaccinated in Pennsylvania.
According to the CDC, as of Monday morning, Pennsylvania had administered first doses of vaccine to 43.2 percent of its eligible population, and the state ranks 10th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.
But as vaccine supplies have increased, state officials have begun to turn their attention away from prioritizing who gets vaccine and toward convincing as many adults as possible to get vaccinated, Wolf and Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam said Friday.
“April is a critical turning point in the pandemic,” Beam said. “Everyone over 16 is now eligible to get vaccinated and providers have the steady supply of vaccine they need to get it to people who want it,” she said.
Beam announced on Twitter that she got her first shot of COVID vaccine on Saturday.
“Hesitancy was an issue we’d been looking at since day one,” Wolf said. The challenge of convincing people who are resistant to getting vaccinated “was covered because supply wasn’t up to demand.”
Wolf said his administration and the legislative task force he set up to help plan the state’s vaccine distribution have been discussing strategies to coax more people to get vaccinated, including young people who may not feel that getting vaccinated is necessary.
The Department of Health announced Monday afternoon it is launching a campaign in partnership with the Pittsburgh Penguins and UPMC about the importance and safety of vaccines.
"Good information leads to good decisions, which is why it is important for us to work with organizations across the state to educate the public about the dangers of the virus and provide accurate information about COVID-19 vaccines," said Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson.
An analysis by the CDC released last week and based on surveys done by the U.S. Census concluded that vaccine hesitancy remains the strongest in Pennsylvania’s rural counties, with Fayette County have the highest vaccine hesitancy rate, with 19 percent of adults resistant to getting the COVID vaccine. The CDC analysis estimated the vaccine hesitancy rate at 18 percent in 23 other counties — Armstrong, Bedford, Blair, Cameron, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Erie, Forest, Fulton, Huntington, Indiana, Jefferson, Juniata, Lycoming, McKean, Mifflin, Potter, Snyder, Somerset, Union and Venango.
The CDC estimated that vaccine hesitancy is lowest in the suburbs outside of Philadelphia with Bucks, Chester and Montgomery all having about 12 percent of adults expressing resistance to getting vaccinated.
Nationally, vaccine hesitancy is highest in Wyoming where the CDC said there were 11 counties where 32 percent of adults said they were reluctant to get the COVID vaccine.
Vaccine hesitancy was lowest in some parts of Massachusetts where the CDC estimated at only 6 percent of adults said they were hesitant to get the COVID vaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.