BY JOHN FINNERTY
CNHI HARRISBURG BUREAU
HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf pleaded with Pennsylvanians Monday to take steps to slow the spread of COVID-19 as the state is now getting hit with a fall resurgence of the coronavirus.
“We all knew there was going to be an upsurge in the fall,” Wolf said. “There’s evidence it’s starting,” Wolf said. “Now is the time to double-down on our efforts to keep ourselves and those around us safe.”
The state reported 1,103 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the 14th consecutive day that the state has reported more than 1,000 new cases, Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said.
In addition, while the number of people hospitalized is far below the 3,000 hospitalized at the peak of the coronavirus outbreak in the spring, the number of people hospitalized has doubled in less than a month, she said.
There were 870 people hospitalized with COVID-19 Monday, according to state data. Levine said that’s up from 422 people hospitalized with coronavirus on Sept. 21.
Levine said that the number of people hospitalized will likely continue to increase because of the increased number of cases, combined with the fact that the flu season is now starting.
The governor’s warning comes as resistance to state efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 continues to encounter resistance.
Wolf on Friday vetoed legislation that would have relaxed restrictions on restaurants.
Republicans who hold the majority in both chambers of the General Assembly haven’t decided whether to hold a vote on overriding Wolf’s veto.
“House Bill 2513 is an important piece of recovery legislation designed to help the hospitality industry and workers, which have been devastated by Gov. Wolf’s statewide unilateral shutdowns and restrictions,” said Jason Gottesman, a spokesman for the House Republican caucus. “We will be discussing next steps for the bill this week,” he said.
Republicans have tried repeatedly to override Wolf’s vetoes of other bills that would have relaxed COVID1-9 restrictions.
Wolf had ordered restaurants to operate at 25 percent capacity in the middle of July as the state saw the second wave of cases fueled by vacation travel and fears that groups congregating in restaurants and bars were contributing to the spread of COVID-19.
Last month, as the General Assembly began to move HB 2513, Wolf announced that he would allow restaurants to operate at 50% capacity if they self-certify that they are following health and safety guidelines.
The pushback isn’t just coming from inside the state Capitol.
The Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association has urged lawmakers to override Wolf’s veto of the restaurant bill.
“Our struggling neighborhood bars, taverns and pubs are not the reason for the current spike,” the tavern group said in a letter to lawmakers.
And in Lebanon County, a district judge on Friday threw out violations filed by the state Department of Agriculture against a Palmyra restaurant, A Taste of Sicily.
Wolf said the administration plans to appeal that decision.
“One of the issues in terms of the upsurge has been restaurants and bars,” Wolf said.”How we look at bars and restaurants is an important policy tool in trying to deal with the challenges of the pandemic.”
Nate Wardle, a spokesman for the Department of Health, said that the district judge's decision in the Lebanon County case won't deter inspectors from filing citations.
"The verdict has no impact upon the legal validity of the current mitigation orders. It does not impact any other case brought against any other defendant, nor does it deter the administration from taking action against violators who jeopardize public health by violating common sense mitigation measures," Wardle said.
