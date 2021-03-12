By John Finnerty
CNHI Harrisburg Bureau
Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday said he wants to get rid of the state’s gas tax and announced the creation of a special task force to come up with a way to replace the billions in revenue the tax generates.
At 58.7 cents per gallon, Pennsylvania has the second-highest gas tax in the country, behind only California, according to The Tax Foundation.
Even so, the Wolf Administration has been warning that gas tax revenue has not been keeping pace with the cost of maintaining roads in bridges due to increased fuel economy and that the problem is only going to get worse as more electric vehicles hit the road.
“Our economy, our communities, and our future rely on a strong transportation system that supports our safety and growth. We have more than $9 billion in annual unmet needs across our state-maintained transportation system alone. At the same time, Pennsylvania is relying too much on outdated, unreliable funding methods, and the federal government hasn’t taken meaningful action in decades,” Wolf said. “Phasing out the burdensome gas tax, coupled with seeking long-term reliable funding solutions that will keep pace with our infrastructure needs, deserves a close examination,” he said.
Wolf’s announcement came just one day after the Republican chair of the Senate Transportation Committee, Sen. Wayne Lagerholc, and a group of fellow Republican lawmakers announced they are trying to move legislation that would block a plan by PennDOT that involves tolling interstate bridges.
Langerholc was one of the members appointed by Wolf to the new Transportation Revenue Options Commission. The commission will have its first meeting by March 25 and a report of commission activities and funding options will be submitted to the Governor before Aug. 1.
Wolf’s announcement on Friday was “fantastic news,” said Langerholc, R-Cambria County.
"I said that I didn’t want (Thursday’s press conference) to just be rhetoric and then everyone goes back to their offices and nothing happens,” he said.
“This is exactly what we need,” Langerholc said. “The timing is right.”
In November, PennDOT warned lawmakers that the department was going to have to halt construction on hundreds of projects because of a funding shortfall. At the time, PennDOT secretary Yassmin Gramian asked the General Assembly to authorize the department to borrow the funds to pay for the road and bridge repairs.
Lawmakers balked and the department backed down.
Alexis Campbell, a PennDOT spokeswoman, said that federal stimulus funds helped close that shortfall.
“We received $407.2 million in federal COVID relief funds that will be primarily used to help cover state revenue gaps in our construction program, and we no longer anticipate requesting bonding authority at this time. While these funds are definitely helpful, they won’t cover all of the construction needs of Pennsylvania’s roads and bridges,” she said.
“We did resume bid lettings in January, and many projects that were delayed in December were included. To date, we have bid about 129 contracts worth roughly $552 million. We will continue to evaluate bid letting intent beyond this first wave as the details of the federal relief distribution unfold, but we anticipate that the total construction program will be $1.9 billion for 2021,” Campbell said.
Pennsylvania has one of the largest state-owned transportation networks in the country, with nearly 40,000 miles of roads and over 25,400 bridges under its direct purview. PennDOT also oversees aviation, rail freight, public transportation, ports, pedestrian and bicycle programs.
In 2019, the Transportation Advisory Committee (TAC) identified major risks to transportation funding such as reduced fuel revenues, unpredictable federal funding, and legislative changes to reduce commitments.
PennDOT’s latest assessment places the annual gap of its needs in all modes and facilities at $9.3 billion, growing to an annual $14.5 billion gap by 2030.
