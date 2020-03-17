HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf ordered a shutdown of “non-essential stores,” as well as bars and restaurants except for takeout and delivery as of midnight.
Businesses like gyms, theaters, and most retail stores statewide are being asked to close for two weeks as part Pennsylvania’s effort to slow the spread of a coronavirus outbreak. State-run liquor stores will close as part of the mitigation effort as well.
Grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations will remain open.
The governor had already ordered all schools in the state to close for two weeks. Wolf encouraged day care facilities to shut down, but said they will not be forced to do so.
“This was a tremendously difficult decision to make, and we understand the disruption our store closures will have on consumers and licensees across the commonwealth,” said Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board Chairman Tim Holden. “But in these uncertain and unprecedented times, the public health crisis and mitigation effort must take priority over the sale of wine and spirits, as the health and safety of our employees and communities is paramount.”
Wolf’s move came after similar announcements in neighboring states and after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had called for a ban on gatherings of 50 or more people. President Donald Trump on Monday said people should avoid groups larger than 10 people.
Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said that the number of coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania hit 76 on Monday. Coronavirus has not been blamed for any deaths in Pennsylvania yet, but the outbreak has claimed 68 lives in the U.S. and more than 6,500 around the world.
“The next few weeks are going to be challenging,” Wolf said. But he said that he hopes people respond and cooperate with the mitigation effort. He added that there’s no reason for shoppers to hoard products out of concern that grocery stores or pharmacies are going to run out.
Wolf said that the measures will be “self-enforced” by the public and he doesn’t plan to use the National Guard or State Police to enforce the mitigation effort.
Driver’s license centers statewide will close as a result of the state’s move, the Department of Transportation announced Monday evening. Drivers with licenses that are expiring in March or who have vehicles that need inspected in March will have until the end of April to get the license renewal or inspection completed.
State parks will remain open, he said.
Harrisburg Catholic Bishop Ronald Gainer announced shortly after Wolf’s press conference that the diocese is suspending public church services. Church members will be able to watch services online.
Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court gave local judges the ability to shut down county courthouses as needed and the Pennsylvania Turnpike interchanges will no longer take cash or credit cards.
Levine said that are “1 or 2” cases in Pennsylvania in which health officials have been unable to determine how the patient came into contact with coronavirus. That the state has yet to see “sustained community spread,” she said, while warning, “we fully expect we will see sustained community spread.”
Levine said she and the governor had participated in a Monday morning phone call with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence about the coronavirus outbreak.
Levine said the vice president said that “active mitigation before there is sustained community spread is essential.”
Wolf’s move on Monday was intended to provide the kind of active mitigation that Pence recommended, she said.
Public health officials have been calling for widespread use of these types of social distancing moves in order to slow the spread of the disease so that the health system doesn’t get inundated with cases of coronavirus patients.
“The measures the governor announced are design to slow the spread of the virus and flatten the curve,” Levine said, in reference to a term public health officials have adopted to describe how mitigation efforts would be reflected on a line graph.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered that bars and restaurants in that state close on Sunday. New York, New Jersey and Connecticut announced similar measures Monday morning.
New cases identified Monday included two patients in Allegheny County; one in Bucks County; six in Montgomery County; two in Monroe County; and two in Philadelphia County. All are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital, Levine said.
Another 670 individuals have tested negative for coronavirus, she said. The number of patients being tested for coronavirus will increase now that doctors can get samples sent to commercial labs and hospitals are starting to roll out their own coronavirus tests, Levine said.
