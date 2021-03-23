Wolf calls for action on gun control in wake of Boulder shooting

By John Finnerty
CNHI Harrisburg Bureau
Gov. Tom Wolf called for the General Assembly to act on gun control bills Tuesday, a day after a mass shooting in Colorado left 10 people dead and a week after eight others were killed in Atlanta.
“Gun violence is a scourge across Pennsylvania and across our nation and the mass shooting that took place yesterday in Colorado is another tragic reminder that we can’t wait to enact legislation that changes the narrative that there is nothing to be done," Wolf said. "There is, and it involves making changes now. We can no longer wait to pass laws to reduce gun violence.”
Nearly three-quarters of homicides in Pennsylvania involve firearms and more than half of all suicides in Pennsylvania involve firearms, Wolf said.
Republicans who hold the majority in both chambers of the General Assembly have resisted efforts to enact gun control bills. The only gun reform measure to pass in recent years was a 2018 law aimed at removing guns from people guilty of domestic violence.
State Sen. Cris Dush, R-Indiana County, said tragedies like the Colorado shooting don’t justify changes that would restrict gun ownership rights.
"The only thing we need to do is start enforcing the laws we already have and get better mental health care for the people suffering from mental issues,” Dush said Tuesday afternoon when asked about Wolf’s new call for gun control measures. “We have enough laws on the books. The problem is people are going to do the same thing over and over no matter what we do. They are going to find a way to circumvent the law,” he said.
The governor joined with lawmakers and members of the gun control group CeaseFire PA to call on the General Assembly to pass legislation that would establish extreme risk protection orders, require guns to report if they’ve had firearms lost or stolen; and close the gaps in Pennsylvania’s background check system to prevent the purchase of military-style rifles from a private, non-licensed seller.
The legislation to create extreme risk protection orders would “create a mechanism to temporarily remove firearms from someone who wants to harm themselves or others,” said Adam Garber, executive director of CeaseFire PA. Requiring gun owners to report when their firearms go missing would help reduce illegal firearms trafficking, he said. And moving to universal background checks would make bar felons “and other dangerous individuals” from purchasing “military-style rifles” like the one used in the Boulder shooting, Garber said.
The legislation requiring that misplaced or stolen guns be reported missing was introduced on Friday. Legislation calling for universal background checks for gun purchases was introduced in January, as was a bill that would create extreme risk protection orders in Pennsylvania.
All three measures have been proposed in prior legislative sessions without success.
