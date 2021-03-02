BY JOHN FINNERTY
CNHI HARRISBURG BUREAU
Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday called on the General Assembly to reform the laws governing publicly-funded charter and cyber schools.
Local school districts have complained for years that the state is forcing them to pass along too much funding to charter and cyber schools while failing to require that those schools improve the academic performance of their students.
“Pennsylvania’s charter school law is among the worst in the nation,” Wolf said. “If we don’t fix the problems in charter schools, we’re going to be failing students,” he said, adding, “We need to change the way we fund and the way we operate charter schools.”
Attempts to change the state’s charter school law have repeatedly stalled in the General Assembly. Jason Gottesman, a spokesman for House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre County, blasted Wolf for proposing to cut funding for charter schools without also making a stronger case for fully reopening traditional public schools that have forced students to study remotely due to the pandemic.
“It is brazen for Gov. Wolf to discuss students being left behind and their educational progress being harmed for years to come without discussing the need to reopen traditional public schools immediately for students choosing in-person education,” he said.
Wolf said that the pandemic has exacerbated the charter school funding problem as more parents have turned to cyber school and charter schools as traditional public schools have grappled with how to offer instruction when in-person classes haven’t been considered safe due COVID-19 outbreaks.
Last year, taxpayers spent $2.1 billion on charter schools, including more than $600 million on cyber schools. This year, the burden on taxpayers will increase by more than $400 million. Between 2013 and 2019, 44 cents of every $1 of new property taxes went to charter schools, according to the Pennsylvania Association of School Business Officials.
Wolf said that while there are some successful charter schools, too many are providing an inadequate education and draining dollars from the traditional public schools.
“When funding is redirected for these poorly-performing schools, that leaves less money for traditional public schools,” he said.
Advocates for charter schools immediately pushed back.
Even before Wolf held his press conference, state Rep. Joshua Kail, R-Beaver County, said that the legislation supported by the governor “cements the status quo” and is aimed at appealing to groups that lobby on behalf of teachers and school boards.
“There’s only one stakeholder that matters and that should be families,” Kail said, adding that charter schools provide an escape valve for families when the local school district is failing.
The Pennsylvania School Board Association supports the proposal to update the charter school law, said Nathan Mains, chief executive officer of the school board group.
“The current funding formula, which has public school districts paying mandated tuition to charter schools at an inflated rate beyond the actual costs dedicated to student education is flawed and requires substantial regulatory and funding changes,” Mains said.
“Governor Wolf’s charter reform plan would save taxpayers over $229 million a year by funding special education at charter schools the same way the state does for traditional public schools and establishing a statewide cyber charter tuition rate,” highlighted Lawrence A. Feinberg, director of the Keystone Center for Charter Change at PSBA.
The proposal backed by Wolf will be included in House Bill 272 which has not yet been formally introduced. That legislation would save local school districts money by mandating that charter schools get paid for special education services at the same rate that traditional public schools get paid. Under existing law, charter schools charge local school districts based on the assumption that 16% of students require special education services. The legislation would also set a single rate for charter school tuition instead of tying the student’s tuition to the cost of educating students in each local school district.
Mark DiRocco, executive director of the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators, said the group will review the legislation when it’s been introduced but said that Wolf laid out “a reasonable plan.”
The proposal “aligns charter school funding with actual costs, establishes a statewide cyber school tuition rate, holds low-performing charter schools accountable, and requires for-profit charter school management companies to be transparent,” he said.
