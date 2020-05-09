BY JOHN FINNERTY
CNHI HARRISBURG BUREAU
HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf announced plans Friday to relax social distancing restrictions and reopen some businesses in 13 more counties in southwestern Pennsylvania.
Wolf also warned that the state will reinstate shutdown rules if coronavirus cases begins to resurge.
The new counties moved into the yellow phase, beginning May 15 are: Allegheny, Armstrong, Bedford, Blair, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Fulton, Greene, Indiana, Somerset, Washington and Westmoreland.
His announcement came the first day of relaxed social-distancing rules in 24 counties in north-central and northwestern Pennsylvania that he’d announced last week would be the first to transition from the state’s coronavirus red phase to its yellow phase.
“If the new case count begins to climb in one area, restrictions will need to be imposed to prevent local medical facilities aren’t overwhelmed,” Wolf said.
Under the yellow-phase rules, retail stores and most other businesses that have been closed due to the coronavirus mitigation shutdown are allowed to reopen with safety protections in place. Restaurants can still only offer takeout or delivery, but bars are still closed. Other businesses that don’t allow for social distancing, including gyms and barbers, remain closed, as well.
But with Friday’s addition, 37 of the state’s 67 counties have either already relaxed the social distancing restrictions or soon will.
The move to relax restrictions in parts of the state has fueled backlash in areas of the state still under the most restrictive social-distancing rules.
“The governor’s go-it-alone approach continues to unfairly impact Pennsylvanians who want nothing more than to abide by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and provide for their families,” House Republican leaders said in a statement.
“Pennsylvanians deserve the opportunity to protect themselves without having the government shutting down their livelihoods any longer.”
U.S. Rep. Fred Keller, R-12, blasted the governor’s move to keep restrictions in some central and northeastern Pennsylvania counties when most neighboring counties have been moved into the yellow phase.
“Today’s jobs numbers hit home the clear fact that it’s time for Pennsylvania’s economy to safely and quickly re-open and get people back to work,” Congressman Keller said. “There is no reason to keep hardworking Pennsylvanians from supporting themselves and their families.”
In his press briefing, Wolf was asked to respond to comments by county leaders in Beaver County who said they are planning to proceed as if their county had been moved into the yellow phase, even though it has not.
“I think you’re jeopardizing lives,” Wolf said. “In our opinion, the time is not right. I think it’s soon. If they go ahead and do that, they’re taking a chance.”
