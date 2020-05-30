HARRISBURG -- Gov. Tom Wolf announced Friday that 16 more counties will enter into state's the green phase reopening strategy and pledged that state officials plan to reopen schools in the fall.
“We are going to reopen schools, whether it’s August or September,” he said. “Schools will look different. There might be more online learning. There might be less classroom learning. There might be fewer students in each classroom.”
The state Department of Education is expected to unveil its guidelines next week for schools to follow when they reopen in the fall, Wolf told reporters at his first in-person press conference since the state offices were closed in March as part of the mitigation strategy to slow the spread of coronavirus.
Dauphin County, where Harrisburg is located, moved into the yellow phase of the state’s reopening strategy on Friday.
Wolf added that state officials anticipate there could be a resurgence of coronavirus in the fall, but they are working to come up with a strategy to cope with the situation without reinstating the business shutdowns that forced almost 2 million people file for unemployment since the middle of March.
“We cannot do a lockdown,” Wolf said. “We can’t do a shelter-in-place. That’s not going to work,” he said.
Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said the state will be looking to develop a plan relying on testing that provides quick and accurate results to better manage any outbreaks that come with a resurgence in the months ahead.
Wolf said that next week 16 counties -- Allegheny, Armstrong, Bedford, Blair, Butler, Cambria, Clinton, Fayette, Fulton, Greene, Indiana, Lycoming, Mercer, Somerset, Washington, and Westmoreland -- will join the 18 counties that entered the green phase of the state’s reopening strategy on Friday.
With that move, much of northcentral, southwestern and northwestern Pennsylvania will be in the green phase by next Friday. All of the state will be in the yellow phase by then, as southeastern counties now in the red phase are scheduled to be moved to yellow on Friday, as well.
That leaves a small number of counties in northcentral and northwestern Pennsylvania surrounded by green neighbors, including Union County.
“My expectations are that we should be green. If not, we’re going to find a way forward anyway,” Union County commissioner Jeff Reber said Thursday, before Wolf’s announcement.. Twenty-five municipal officials in Union County co-signed a letter to the editor published Thursday in The Daily Item urging the commissioners and district attorney to “allow our businesses and counties to reopen.”
Wolf on Friday said that the state has been refining the measures it uses to determine when to relax restrictions, but said he couldn’t directly explain why Union County, which has had just 57 cases overall and just 3 new cases out of 71 tests since Monday, hadn’t been moved into the green phase.
The process “is not intended to make political judgements,” Wolf said. ”You’re either going in the right direction or you’re not. If you’re not that’s a problem, not just for me or for you as a county commissioner, but for the constituents and citizens who live in that area.”
Wolf said that while he signs off on the decision to move counties from one phase of his reopening strategy to the next, he’s been following the recommendations of the Department of Health.
“We look at three things now in determining whether a county moves from one phase to the next,” he said.
That includes: the rate of new cases over the last seven days; the percentage of positive test results in the last 14 days; and whether there have been outbreaks in the county, he said.
In the yellow phase, most businesses are allowed to reopen, but restaurants can only serve takeout, and bars, barbershops, beauty salons, gyms and theaters remain closed. In the green phase those businesses closed in the yellow phase can reopen at 50 percent capacity.
In the green phase, the state also allows gatherings of up to 250 people. Wolf said that state police could cite organizers who hold gatherings of more than 250 people but said that he hopes the limit will be self-enforced by residents.
Wolf also said the state has adopted new measures for determining when restrictions can be relaxed in counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.